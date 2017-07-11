Mobile Homes for Sale | Explosive Sale | The Press and Standard

EXPLOSIVE SALE!!! N & M MOBILE HOMES WHERE NOBODY CARES MORE We Bought 30 Homes At Shows – Discounted For YOU! Largest Selection Ever! You Name It-We Got It! Big Tubs, 7” Showers, Porches, Lge Bar Counters, Sheetrock, 3, 4, 5 Bedrooms. HURRY TO GREAT DEALS @10097 Hwy 78, Ladson, SC 843-821-8671 DL35721 www.nandmmobilehomes.com