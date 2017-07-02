Mobile Farmers Market hits the road | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 2:12 pm

The Mobile Farmers Market will begin its summer schedule on Wednesdays beginning June 28 and continuing through Aug. 9.

The Mobile Market is open to the public. Ben Teasdel is manager. The mobile market supports Colleton’s local farmers and provides fresh produce, often at prices lower than most grocery stores.

The market will be at the following locations every Wednesday:

Magnolia Apartments: 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Walterboro Village: 12 noon-1 p.m.

Druid Hills/Colleton Heights: 2-3 p.m.

Bay Meadows Apartments: 3:15-4 p.m.

Lincoln Apartments: 4:15– 5 p.m.

The Mobile Farmers Market is a partnership between Clemson Cooperative Extension, Eat Smart Move More Colleton County and the Colleton Farmers Market.

For additional information, contact Alta Mae Marvin, Clemson Extension, 843-549-2595, Ext 126 or amarvin@clemson.edu.