Mission Serve volunteers returning to Walterboro | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 12:31 pm

The Rev. Scott Hanna reports the local volunteers, who make the annual visit of the adult and young volunteers to Walterboro a success, are ready to go.

Hanna, the pastor of Black Creek Baptist Church and in his second year as project coordinator for the Mission Serve, says from July 8 to July 15, Walterboro will play host to 175 participants, members of a total of 11 churches who are traveling to Walterboro from as far away as Maryland.

Hanna said the first year was a learning experience for him. The objective was to follow the program built by John Barnes, the former project manager, and Wayne Lake, the former construction coordinator. “They really perfected this.”

Like Hanna, Bill Cain is entering his second year as construction coordinator.

Hanna said that the number of local residents who work with the Mission Serve participants pushes the number of volunteers working throughout the week to approximately 225.

That doesn’t include, he added, the members of the 12-14 local churches who annually enlist in the project to ensure the visiting volunteers are fed and generally cared for during their week of work.

Adding the church members to the mix pushes the number of local and visiting volunteers involved in the project to well past 300.

“There are a lot of people involved,” Hanna said. “The local groups step up and do a fantastic job.”

The decision to have the annual visit to return to July after several years in June visits had several reasons.

It had been decided to schedule the visit in June to try and beat the summer heat, but that didn’t work out, according to Hanna.

Having it in June, he said, seemed to be a burden to some of the church groups that come to Colleton County to work on projects year after year.

The June visits came right after the end of the school year, and some of the teenaged volunteers were still winding down from their months of class work. Some of the churches that participate, Hanna said, usually conduct Vacation Bible School in the weeks immediately following the end of the school year..

It was a strain that the local volunteers noticed and decided to ease by moving the annual visit back into July.

Hanna said the volunteers will work on 10 home projects: installing new roofs, constructing handicapped ramps and doing exterior repairs and painting.

There is one change this year, the Tuesday evening block party has been changed to a Christian movie night in the auxiliary gym at Colleton High School, the Mission Serve base of operations for the week-long visit.

Youth groups from the local churches will be invited to join the Mission Serve teenagers for the event.

Wednesday afternoon will once again be time off for the Mission Serve volunteers.

Once again, Hanna said, it is local volunteers who go a long way to making the afternoon away from work a success. Some local residents, he said, turn over their beach houses at Edisto Beach to the visitors, while other residents who have pools at their homes, invite the church groups to spend the day relaxing at the pool and enjoying a cook-out.