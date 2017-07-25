Merchandise | Miscellaneous | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | July 25, 2017 12:24 pm
1-Duncan Phyfe style Sofa, Basically White with Floral design 80 in long $200.00 1-Bentwood style Rocker $50 1-Lifestyle DT-450 Bicycle type Exercise Machine $50 All in good condition 843-562-2655
