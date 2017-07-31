Melissa Gravano | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Melissa Gravano

Care of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

Melissa Josephine Savage Gravano passed away Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 surrounded by loved ones at Colleton Medical Center. She was 56.

Melissa was born in Brookhaven, NY on March 1st, 1961, and was the daughter of Benjamin Savage and Jane Burzynski Savage. She attended Cooper Union Arts College in the East Village, Manhattan, NY, worked as a freelance artist in commercial advertising firms and also displayed her works in Lowcountry galleries and Piccolo Spoleto. She was passionate about teaching art to children and worked with the Colleton County School District and through the Colleton County Arts Council. She was the co-founder of Gravano Farms and continued to work there with her former husband, Daniel Gravano, until this past year.

Melissa was a talented harmonica player, performing with her life partner, Jay Urban, in their band, Indian Field Creek, in numerous festivals and venues.

She is survived by her son, Justin Gravano (Marisa) of Charleston, and Jay Urban, her life partner of 11 years. She is also survived by two sisters, Sonya Savage and Monica Miller (Bob), and a brother, Thomas Savage, all of Brookhaven, NY; her cherished nieces, Michele Lockwood, Jacqulyn Collins, Vanessa Teague and Jessica Livigni; and great-nephew and nieces, Ethan Lockwood, Charlotte Collins, Mia Maher and Taylor Livigni.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Janina and her niece, Melissa Teague Maher.

As stated by her loving son, Justin, “The tenacious divinity and altruism of Melissa Gravano will last through eternity”.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, August 5th, 2017 at 5:00 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home in Walterboro. The family will receive friends following the service.