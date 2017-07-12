Meet the Ponytails | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | July 12, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: July 12, 2017 at 10:02 am
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
The Colleton County All-Star Ponytails will begin competition in the Ponytails division of the Dixie State Tournament against North Myrtle Beach at noon on Saturday July 15 in Marion. The eight-team bracket also includes Abbeville, Marion, Bamberg, Myrtle Beach, Pamplico and Prosperity.
With a win in Saturday’s game, Colleton County will face the winner of the Abbeville/Marion game at 5 p.m. on Sunday July 16.
After a busy weekend of fundraising that included a bake sale, watermelon and cantaloupe tent and a chicken pilaf dinner, the Ponytails are focused on a busy week of practice before leaving on Friday for opening ceremonies.
“We will be focusing on sharpening our fundamentals this week,” said Coach Johnny Voss on Monday morning. “I hope to spend some extra time with our outfielders to ensure they feel confident and ready for the weekend. Our pitching has come a long way and I feel like we have a strong defense to back up our pitchers. I will have them working the plate this week and letting the defense make plays to keep us in the game.”
The Ponytail’s offense outscored their opponents 21-8 in the District 6 tournament, but that does not mean Voss is letting his hitters off the hook. “As always, we want to fine-tune our hitting,” he said. “We really want to focus on putting the bat on the ball with solid contact and being aggressive on the base path.”
“I am very excited to be representing Colleton County once again.” – Shandi Brown, 11 CCMS sixth-grader
Favorite Post-Game Meal: Chick-fil-A
Favorite College Softball Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Parents: Keiron and Tashika Brown
“I am very excited to be going to represent my hometown.” – Makayla Voss, 12
CCMS seventh-grader
Favorite Post-Game Meal: Fruit, strawberries and bananas
Favorite College Softball Team: Florida State
Parents: Nikki Strickland, John and Crystal Voss
“I am excited that a small community like Colleton County can be represented in a state competition and have them supporting our hard work.” – Lana Catterton, 12
CCMS seventh-grader
Favorite Post-Game Meal: Subway
Favorite College Softball Team: USC Lady Gamecocks
Parents: Stephanie and Scott Catterton
“It is always an honor to be selected to represent my county. I am very excited.” – Peyton Taylor, 13
CCMS eighth-grader
Favorite Post-Game Meal: Zaxby’s Traditional Wing Meal
Favorite College Softball Team: Alabama
Parents: David and Stephanie Taylor
“I am very excited because we have worked so hard as a team to make it this far.” – Christasia Holmes, 11
CCMS Sixth-grader
Favorite Post-Game Meal: Pizza
Favorite College Softball Team: Oklahoma State
Parents: Dwanetta Scriven and Christopher Holmes
“I am very excited to represent Colleton County in the state tournament with many of my friends. We all get to show that with hard work you can do anything as long as you put your mind and heart into it – with a smile on your face.” – Jewel Chambers, 12
CCMS seventh-grader
Favorite Post-Game Meal: Subway
Favorite College Softball Team: Alabama
Parents: Lisa and Billy Wayne Chambers
“I am very excited and honored to represent Colleton County.” – Shamiah Chaney, 12
CCMS eighth-grader
Favorite Post-Game Meal: Hotdogs
Favorite College Softball Team: I just started liking the sport.
Parent: Shakia Graham
“I am very excited to be part of the Ponytails. It is amazing that we made it into the state tournament and I hope we win!” – Shelby Haley, 13
CCMS eighth-grader
Favorite Post-Game Meal: Pizza
Favorite College Softball Team: University of Florida
Parents: Richard Haley and Tina Harvey
“I am very excited about representing my hometown in this state tournament.” – Mackenzie “Mac” Pellum, 12
CCMS seventh-grader
Favorite Post-Game Meal: Ribs
Favorite College Softball Team: USC and Alabama
Parents: Rodney and Christy Pellum
“It has been fun and hard work. But, in the end, it will be an honor to play in the state tournament.” – Anslie Hollin Murdaugh, 12
CPA seventh-grader
Favorite Post-Game Meal: Steak and snow crab legs
Favorite College Softball Team: South Carolina Lady Gamecocks
Parents: Lee Murdaugh and Jennie Murdaugh
“I am excited, but also kind-of nervous, because I do not want to disappoint anyone. I really hope we win.” – Brianna Banks, 12
CCMS seventh-grader
Favorite Post-Game Meal: Tacos
Favorite College Softball Team: Lady Gamecocks
Parents: Jenna Crosby and Brian Banks
“I am very excited to travel to Marion, South Carolina and bring that trophy back home!” – Makayla Chisolm, 12
CCMS seventh-grader
Favorite Post-Game Meal: Grilled chicken and vegetables
Favorite College Softball Team: Auburn University
Parents: Betty and Michael Chisolm
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.