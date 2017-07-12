Meet the Ponytails | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 12, 2017 at 10:02 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County All-Star Ponytails will begin competition in the Ponytails division of the Dixie State Tournament against North Myrtle Beach at noon on Saturday July 15 in Marion. The eight-team bracket also includes Abbeville, Marion, Bamberg, Myrtle Beach, Pamplico and Prosperity.

With a win in Saturday’s game, Colleton County will face the winner of the Abbeville/Marion game at 5 p.m. on Sunday July 16.

After a busy weekend of fundraising that included a bake sale, watermelon and cantaloupe tent and a chicken pilaf dinner, the Ponytails are focused on a busy week of practice before leaving on Friday for opening ceremonies.

“We will be focusing on sharpening our fundamentals this week,” said Coach Johnny Voss on Monday morning. “I hope to spend some extra time with our outfielders to ensure they feel confident and ready for the weekend. Our pitching has come a long way and I feel like we have a strong defense to back up our pitchers. I will have them working the plate this week and letting the defense make plays to keep us in the game.”

The Ponytail’s offense outscored their opponents 21-8 in the District 6 tournament, but that does not mean Voss is letting his hitters off the hook. “As always, we want to fine-tune our hitting,” he said. “We really want to focus on putting the bat on the ball with solid contact and being aggressive on the base path.”

“I am very excited to be representing Colleton County once again.” – Shandi Brown, 11 CCMS sixth-grader

Favorite Post-Game Meal: Chick-fil-A

Favorite College Softball Team: Oklahoma Sooners

Parents: Keiron and Tashika Brown

“I am very excited to be going to represent my hometown.” – Makayla Voss, 12

CCMS seventh-grader

Favorite Post-Game Meal: Fruit, strawberries and bananas

Favorite College Softball Team: Florida State

Parents: Nikki Strickland, John and Crystal Voss

“I am excited that a small community like Colleton County can be represented in a state competition and have them supporting our hard work.” – Lana Catterton, 12

CCMS seventh-grader

Favorite Post-Game Meal: Subway

Favorite College Softball Team: USC Lady Gamecocks

Parents: Stephanie and Scott Catterton

“It is always an honor to be selected to represent my county. I am very excited.” – Peyton Taylor, 13

CCMS eighth-grader

Favorite Post-Game Meal: Zaxby’s Traditional Wing Meal

Favorite College Softball Team: Alabama

Parents: David and Stephanie Taylor

“I am very excited because we have worked so hard as a team to make it this far.” – Christasia Holmes, 11

CCMS Sixth-grader

Favorite Post-Game Meal: Pizza

Favorite College Softball Team: Oklahoma State

Parents: Dwanetta Scriven and Christopher Holmes

“I am very excited to represent Colleton County in the state tournament with many of my friends. We all get to show that with hard work you can do anything as long as you put your mind and heart into it – with a smile on your face.” – Jewel Chambers, 12

CCMS seventh-grader

Favorite Post-Game Meal: Subway

Favorite College Softball Team: Alabama

Parents: Lisa and Billy Wayne Chambers

“I am very excited and honored to represent Colleton County.” – Shamiah Chaney, 12

CCMS eighth-grader

Favorite Post-Game Meal: Hotdogs

Favorite College Softball Team: I just started liking the sport.

Parent: Shakia Graham

“I am very excited to be part of the Ponytails. It is amazing that we made it into the state tournament and I hope we win!” – Shelby Haley, 13

CCMS eighth-grader

Favorite Post-Game Meal: Pizza

Favorite College Softball Team: University of Florida

Parents: Richard Haley and Tina Harvey

“I am very excited about representing my hometown in this state tournament.” – Mackenzie “Mac” Pellum, 12

CCMS seventh-grader

Favorite Post-Game Meal: Ribs

Favorite College Softball Team: USC and Alabama

Parents: Rodney and Christy Pellum

“It has been fun and hard work. But, in the end, it will be an honor to play in the state tournament.” – Anslie Hollin Murdaugh, 12

CPA seventh-grader

Favorite Post-Game Meal: Steak and snow crab legs

Favorite College Softball Team: South Carolina Lady Gamecocks

Parents: Lee Murdaugh and Jennie Murdaugh

“I am excited, but also kind-of nervous, because I do not want to disappoint anyone. I really hope we win.” – Brianna Banks, 12

CCMS seventh-grader

Favorite Post-Game Meal: Tacos

Favorite College Softball Team: Lady Gamecocks

Parents: Jenna Crosby and Brian Banks

“I am very excited to travel to Marion, South Carolina and bring that trophy back home!” – Makayla Chisolm, 12

CCMS seventh-grader

Favorite Post-Game Meal: Grilled chicken and vegetables

Favorite College Softball Team: Auburn University

Parents: Betty and Michael Chisolm