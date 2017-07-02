Meet police officers, get snow cones | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 29, 2017 at 1:31 pm

Free snow cones will be given out by the Walterboro Police Department on the following dates:

Wednesday July 19: 10 a.m., Colleton Heights/Druid 2; 11:15 a.m., Edisto Terrace; 2 p.m., Plantation Oaks; 3:15 p.m., Hillcrest Apartments.

Thursday July 20: 10 a.m., Walterboro Village; 11:15 a.m. Shaniyah Burden Memorial Park; 2 p.m., Lincoln Apartments; 3:15 p.m., Pinckney Park.

Friday July 21: 10 a.m., Forest Point Apartments; 11:15 a.m., Gruber Street Park; 2 p.m., Bay Meadows; 3:15 p.m., Forest Hills park (Gladys Whiddon.)

For information call the WPD at 843-782-1041.