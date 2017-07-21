Mass casualty drill scheduled for Aug. 10 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 3:12 pm

A full-scale mass casualty exercise has been scheduled for Aug. 10. The exercise will be performed as a real-time scenario, with emphasis on primary medical response.

The exercise will commence at 10 a.m. at the primary site of the Lowcountry Regional EMS Council building at 237 Oakland Dr. in Walterboro. Secondary sites will include Colleton Medical Center. Equipment will be pre-staged at Lowcountry Regional EMS Council building. The exercise will involve crowd movement, strobe lighting, loud noises and simulated gunfire.

This exercise is not open to the public. No emergency alerts will be utilized or tested during this exercise.

Participating agency partners include Summerville Police Department, St Matthews Ambulance transport service and Colleton Medical Center hospital.

About Lowcountry Regional EMS Council: The Lowcountry Regional Emergency Medical Services Council, is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization serving the twelve counties in the Lowcountry Region by providing training, consulting, and technical assistance to emergency services agencies and other allied health agencies and personnel. It is the express purpose of the EMS Council to assist in the development of emergency health care systems within EMS Region IV of South Carolina, and to increase the accessibility and continuity of the overall quality of health care in the Lowcountry Region of South Carolina.