Mary Lynder Reeves Addison | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

MARY LYNDER REEVES ADDISON

Care of Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Ms. Mary Lynder Reeves Addison, 72, of Cottageville,

passed away Monday, June 26, 2017.

Funeral services were held 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at

The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro.

Interment followed in Fox Cemetery, Round O.

Born June 3, 1945 in Walterboro, she was a daughter of the late

James E. Reeves and Edith O’Brien Reeves. She retired as a rural

mail carrier with the Cottageville Post Offi ce after 33 years of

service. She was a member of Cottageville Baptist Church. She

dearly loved her family and devoted her life to her children and

grandchildren.

Surviving are: her children, Richard Barry Addison and his wife

Tiff any of Walterboro, and Jodi Addison Taylor and her husband

Ray of Cottageville; grandchildren, Westly Taylor and his wife

Lauren, Cody Taylor, Jack Addison, Barry Addison, Cameron

Taylor and Carlson, Chris Taylor and his wife Maylin, Tray Taylor,

and Brantley Taylor; great-grandsons, Sawyer Reeves Taylor

and Cameron Rivers Taylor; sisters, Jonann Stivender of Cottageville

and Alice Creech of Cottageville; and brother, Jerry Reeves

of Cottageville. She was preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy

Reeves and Hoyt Reeves.

The family received friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 pm

at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES

AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway,

Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at:

www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

THE PRESS AND STANDARD 7-6-17