Mary Lynder Reeves Addison | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | July 5, 2017 9:05 am
MARY LYNDER REEVES ADDISON
Care of Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Ms. Mary Lynder Reeves Addison, 72, of Cottageville,
passed away Monday, June 26, 2017.
Funeral services were held 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at
The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro.
Interment followed in Fox Cemetery, Round O.
Born June 3, 1945 in Walterboro, she was a daughter of the late
James E. Reeves and Edith O’Brien Reeves. She retired as a rural
mail carrier with the Cottageville Post Offi ce after 33 years of
service. She was a member of Cottageville Baptist Church. She
dearly loved her family and devoted her life to her children and
grandchildren.
Surviving are: her children, Richard Barry Addison and his wife
Tiff any of Walterboro, and Jodi Addison Taylor and her husband
Ray of Cottageville; grandchildren, Westly Taylor and his wife
Lauren, Cody Taylor, Jack Addison, Barry Addison, Cameron
Taylor and Carlson, Chris Taylor and his wife Maylin, Tray Taylor,
and Brantley Taylor; great-grandsons, Sawyer Reeves Taylor
and Cameron Rivers Taylor; sisters, Jonann Stivender of Cottageville
and Alice Creech of Cottageville; and brother, Jerry Reeves
of Cottageville. She was preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy
Reeves and Hoyt Reeves.
The family received friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 pm
at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES
AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway,
Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at:
www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
THE PRESS AND STANDARD 7-6-17
comments » 1
Comment by David Trueblood
July 5, 2017 at 11:25 am
I am looking for our Brother who is David Trueblood and is going to be at this funeral home.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.