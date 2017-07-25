Mary Helms | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Mary Helms

Care of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

RUFFIN: Mary A. Helms, known as “Grandma Sweet”, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on July 10, 2017. She was 86.

Mrs. Helms was born June 17, 1931 in Mobile, Ala., a daughter of the late George and Mary Thomas Knowles. She was a member of Nova Church, was a retired waitress and homemaker, and was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children: Ramona Roberts (Jerry) of Port Charlotte, Fla., Marvin “Bubba” Miller of St. Pete, Fla., Terry L. Miller (Donna) and David E. Miller, both of Ruffin. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by sons William O. Miller and John Mark Miller, by a daughter Lorette Dale Hall, and by twin siblings, Bud and Sissy Knowles.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday July 15, 2017 in the Chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul St., Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.