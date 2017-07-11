Mark Hoff | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

MARK GREGORY HOFF

Care of Bryant Funeral Home

Mark Gregory Hoff, 50, of St. George, husband of Sherri Utsey Hoff, entered into enteral rest on Friday, July 7, 2017 at his residence.

Funeral Services were held 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 10, 2017 at Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 4528 Rehoboth Rd, Cottageville, S.C. 29435 with the Reverend Sidney Mims officiating. Burial followed at the Jordan Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ray Miller, David Campbell, Teddy Jackson, Mike Hutto, Johnny Robinson and Rawls Mitchell. Visitation was an hour before the service at the church.

Mark was born on September 6, 1966 in Walterboro, a son of Virgil Alex and Ardella “Dell” Fabre Hoff. He was a 1984 graduate of Walterboro High School, and was owner and operator of a custom hardwood business Mark Hoff Flooring. He was formerly employed at Showa Denko and LaFarge.

Surviving is his wife, Sherri U. Hoff; a son, Colby Nicholas Hoff; a daughter, Heather Nicole Hoff (Troy) Jones; a grandchild, Adeline Belle Jones, all of St. George; his parents, Dell and Virgil Hoff; a brother, Terry Wayne (Marie) Hoff, all of Cottageville; a sister, Rhonda Sue (Moe) Hoff, Chicago, Illinois; and nieces, Megan (Justin) Rentz, Taylor Hoff and Aiyah Morsy.

Memorials may be made to Rehoboth United Methodist Church, PO Box 386, Cottageville, S.C. 29435.