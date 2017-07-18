Margaret Barnes | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 18, 2017 at 11:38 am

BARNES, Margaret

Care of The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory

Mrs. Margaret Buganich Barnes, 93, of Islandton, passed away Monday morning, July 10, 2017 at Trident Medical Center.

Funeral services were held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Edgewood Baptist Church, 110 Wildwood Drive, Walterboro. Interment followed in Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Confederate Highway, Ehrhardt.

Born March 31, 1924, she was raised on a dairy farm in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and was a daughter of the late John Buganich and Sophie Hulpa Buganich. She was a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and received her Master’s Degree at Columbia University. Prior to her working career, she independently oversaw the day to day operations of the family farm. Mrs. Barnes was a beloved educator, retiring after nearly 30 years of service, from the Colleton County School District, where she was a History Teacher and Student Council Advisor who led her group to win many state awards, at Walterboro High School. After retirement, she continued to teach home-bound students. She worked for many years alongside her husband at Barnes-Colleton-Edisto Realty.

Mrs. Barnes was an active member of Edgewood Baptist Church, where she served as the Flower Committee Chairperson. Her church life was very important to her and she believed in installing Christian values in her family and those that she loved. She was a member of the Mary DeBow Garden Club, was a part of the Beautification Project at Walterboro High School and The Baptist College in Charleston, was a correspondent to the Press and Standard, and was one of the first women from Colleton County to serve on a Grand Jury in 1967.

Surviving are: her husband of 68 years, Oliver Lee Barnes, Sr. of Islandton; children, Ann Barnes Maury of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Oliver Lee Barnes, Jr. and his wife Mary Margaret of Islandton, Mary Barnes Knox and her husband George of McKinney, Texas, and John Charles Barnes and his wife Robin of Walterboro; 13 grandchildren, Chris Maury, Michael Maury, Elizabeth Maury, Oliver Lee Barnes, III, Jesse Barnes, Emma Barnes, Drew Knox, Christopher Knox, Laurel Smith, Sophia Judge, Olivia Laird, Victoria Hall, and Michaela Busch; 15 great grandchildren; and sister, Martha Gallagher of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John Buganich, Adam Buganich, George Buganich, Paul Buganich, Andrew Buganich, Michael Buganich, and Charles Buganich; and her sisters, Maria Motrunich, Elizabeth Buvinger, Juliana Matz and Ann Staver.

For those who wish, memorial contributions be made in her memory to: Edgewood Baptist Church, 110 Wildwood Drive, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488; or to the Wesley Chapel Cemetery Fund.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.