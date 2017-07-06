Maple Cane celebrates 10th year of gospel concerts on July 7 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 11:34 am

In July 2007, Maple Cane Baptist Church held its first Southern gospel concert with The McKameys from Clinton, Tenn.

Ten years later, the church will celebrate that 10th anniversary on July 7 at 7 p.m. with a visit from Brian Free and Assurance in the church’s 40th concert in 10 years.

“For this, our 40th concert, what better friend or group to celebrate with than Brian Free and Assurance! These guys have blessed our hearts time and time again, and we are really excited about their upcoming performance,” said member David Blocker, who helps organize the concerts.

In addition, the concert will feature a special attraction — the two winners of a June 24th gospel music talent contest will perform and the winner will be chosen by judge Brian Free.

“Looking back on that first gospel music concert, I feel just like the Happy Goodmans: ‘I wouldn’t take nothing for my journey now!’ What an awesome journey it has been,” he said. “I have been amazed, time and time again, at how God has showed up and showed out — always supplying every need we had above and beyond anything we could ask for.”

For the majority of the concerts, sponsors have contributed so that admission for the public is free.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you for all that you have done to support our ministry,” Blocker said. “Thank you for giving, for praying, for attending and for encouraging us throughout the years. This ministry could not have been possible without you.”

Maple Cane, founded in 1838, holds regular services on Sunday starting at 9:45 a.m. with Sunday school followed by worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday services are at 6 p.m.

For information call Blocker, 843-835-5027.