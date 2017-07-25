Man wanted by Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | July 25, 2017 4:22 pm
WANTED BY THE BAMBERG COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
RONALD TODD FLETCHER – Age: 29
Wanted for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor under the age of 11.
If you have any information as to his whereabouts please contact Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-245-3018 or 803-245-3000 or call 911.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.