Man wanted by Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office | News | The Press and Standard

WANTED BY THE BAMBERG COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

RONALD TODD FLETCHER – Age: 29

Wanted for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor under the age of 11.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts please contact Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-245-3018 or 803-245-3000 or call 911.