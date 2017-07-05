Man critically injured in fiery crash on Coolers Dairy Road | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 10:46 am

A 23-year-old man was critically injured in a high speed single-car accident on Coolers Dairy Road, just east of Round O Road, the evening of July 4. Callers to the emergency dispatch center at 8:23 p.m. reported that vehicle hit a tree and the driver was ejected. The callers also noted that the vehicle was on fire. Firefighter-paramedics arrived to find the burning car with massive damage off the roadway, the engine lying next to the vehicle. The driver, who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries, was found on the ground several feet from the vehicle. Ambulance crews quickly treated the man and transported him by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. While paramedics were tending to the victim, other firefighters extinguished the vehicle and a small grass ignited by the burning vehicle. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.