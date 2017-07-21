Making fast friends in Ruffin | News | The Press and Standard

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

Travis Homesley wasn’t sure he wanted to take on the role of leading the youthful team of Mission Serve painters assigned to spruce up the exterior of Mary Thomas’ home on Quarters Drive in Ruffin.

When Homesley made his way to Walterboro with the other members of his church, Boger City Baptist in Boger, N.C., he brought along a load of fasteners from his day job.

Turning over the donation to the Walterboro officials, Homesley was asked if he would join Pam Mitchell of Hagerstown First Church of God in Hagerstown, Md., as one of the adults watching over the team of 10 teenaged painters.

He had his reservations — he had been on other Mission Serve projects, but it was his first time in Colleton County. It was Mitchell’s first time too.

Most of their paint crew was participating in their first Mission Serve project. The crewmembers were from Maryland, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia.

By the end of the week, it’s safe to say Homesley will never forget his week in Ruffin, and the group of strangers who quickly became friends and became painters at a slower pace.

“This was a good scared straight program. There are no painters going to come out of this group,” he predicted.

Abby Rutland, arriving in Walterboro from Leroy, Ala., was asked what part of the job was the most fun. Straight-faced, Rutland said, “I will have to say caulking.” Her teammates exploded in laughter.

“Abby is a very detail-oriented person, whether she wants to admit it or not,” Homesley explained. “So she got the hard job of caulking, which she does not enjoy but she is good at it. She caulked 90 percent of this house.”

Ask Haas Flowers where he is from. He says, “Leroy, Alabama — Roll Tide.”

So where’s the Alabama shirt? “I wore it yesterday,” he said. Asked if he had taken any grief for being Crimson Tide in the home state of Clemson Tiger orange. “Not much,” he said. “Remember, we beat them the first year.”

Flowers was one of the few teens on the Ruffin crew with Mission Serve experience. This was his second time with Mission Serve, but his first time in Walterboro. “Last year, I worked inside. We put a floor down. This time we painted and scraped a lot.”

The two South Carolina members of the crew, Carlee Holsenback of Aiken and Gracie Trotter of Saluda, had teamed up to apply a new coat of paint to a storm door that leads into the home from the car port.

“I thought it was just going to be coming in and painting, but it was way more,” Trotter said.

“It had a lot more detail,” Holsenback added.

Much of the work week involved the prep work required before the paint brushes came out.

Homesley said there was a lot of scraping away the old paint and replacing rotted boards. The carpentry work was handled by Mission Serve’s 911 crew, he said, a roving team of experienced workers.

The prep work, Mitchell said, involved getting rid of wasp nests. “There were 15 nests — big ones.”

Thursday morning, Homesley said, “We are 80 percent through the week and about 95 percent done with the project.”

In addition to the painting, he added, the work crew had “did a little yard beautification, and we are going to do some more.”

On Friday, he explained, the crew was going to purchase some potting soil and flowers and fill the flower pots on Thomas’ porch.

Abbey Crandall made the trip to Ruffin from LeGrange, Ga. What was her favorite part of being on the paint crew? “I enjoyed dropping a paint brush on my squad leader.”

Flowers quickly added, “It was throwing a paint brush.”

Homesley, the target of the errant brush, said, “We’ll go with drop for now, but the jury’s still out.” He said during the week, he’d often returned to the Mission Serve headquarters at Colleton High School with caulk fingerprints on his shirt along with paint smears. “They claim to like me, but I’m not sure yet,” he joked.

“I have had a good time; they are a great bunch of kids,” Homesley said. “They are hard working. They were raised right.”

Mitchell, the other adult shepherding the crew, said, “We want to thank the local fire department, ambulance and police. They have come out every day and checked on us.”

Homesley added, in addition to providing ice water and popsicles, members of Colleton County Fire-Rescue came to their rescue.

The paint crew needed a longer ladder. The firefighters arrived with one and then spent two-and-a-half hours holding the ladder while the paint crew tackled the highest pieces of trim.

Mitchell said, “The whole community has really welcomed Mission Serve.”

Ruffin Baptist Church was the local church sponsor for the Quarters Drive team. Each afternoon, the paint crew headed over to the church for lunch. Homesley appreciated the church’s air conditioning and bathroom facilities.

Mary Thomas, the homeowner benefiting from the Mission Serve visit to Quarters Drive, said she enjoyed having the paint crew at her home. “They are very nice and they have done a good job.”

In addition to painting the trim on her single-story brick home, the members of the work crew spent time visiting with her. “They feel like family now. I enjoy the kids.”

One day, crew members Kaylee West and Tyler Ricker spent a little time with Thomas. West, who attends a performance arts school in Maryland, brought along her ukulele. She played while Ricker sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“It was very good,” Thomas said.

Mitchell said Thomas “loves the company — she loves talking to the kids and asking them questions.”

The relationship formed between Thomas and the crew members, Mitchell added, “has been a true blessing for all of us.”