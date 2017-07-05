Machine Pitch loses in All-Star quarter-finals | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 11:08 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Machine Pitch All-Star team was eliminated from the District 6 Tournament following a 19-1 loss to the Bluffton–Americans in the quarter-finals on Tuesday June 27 at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. Earlier in the tournament, Colleton County lost to the same Bluffton team (13-1) and earned wins over Jasper County (11-10) and Hampton (10-7).

Colleton County’s lone run in the 19-1 loss to the Bluffton–Americans came from Tristan Layden, who reached on a double and was moved around on a fielder’s choice by Cameron Grayson. Layden then scored on a sacrifice by Michael Johnson.

“We had a lot of errors last night,” said Coach Charlene Rowes-Parks. “Bluffton is a great team. They hit the ball very hard and we just couldn’t put the glove on the ground fast enough to stop the *****.”

The 2017 Machine Pitch roster included: Caleb Barsha, Michael Johnson, Lucas Pellum, Galil Frazier, Cameron Grayson, Ben Cain, Michael Witkin, Hascale Simmons Jr., Danziel Chapman Jr., Jacob Singleton, Mason Owens and Tristan Layden. Coaches were Rowes-Parks, Spencer Witkin, Billy Cain and Brandon Grayson.