Local VBS Youth ‘rock’ the Boro’ | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 12:16 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

A local Vacation Bible School Youth group rocked the ’Boro over the weekend. The Walterboro Church of God Youth Group was out in the community this past weekend, hiding painted rocks in a #JesusRocks campaign as part of their Vacation Bible School activities.

According to Lisa Marsh, youth director, the inspirational rocks were hidden around Walterboro in local parks, the downtown area (Washington Street) and in local businesses and restaurants.

Painted on the back of the rocks is the name of the youth group’s Facebook page, “Soldiers for Christ #JesusRocks,” where they hope finders of the rocks will continue to post pictures and then re-hide them in another location for others to find.

“We are doing this as part of our teen class at VBS,” said Marsh. “We really want this to take off and shine some good light on our community. We created an event titled “#JesusRocks!” that launched Saturday on our Facebook page and has more information about our project.

“Over the weekend, we had some of the rocks found, posted to our page, then rehidden,” said Marsh.

“Some even made it to Cottageville too. We had four groups of teens hide 116 rocks all over town. They had a blast and want to paint more.

“We hope this catches on in our community as we try to share Jesus’ love through #JesusRocks!”