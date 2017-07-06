Local man gets eight years for robbery | Court | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 11:38 am

A Walterboro man was told he would spend eight years behind bars when he appeared in Colleton County General Sessions Court last week.

George Percy Booth, 46, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of armed robbery.

After entering his plea, 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner ordered Booth to serve eight years of a 15-year prison term and then spend three years probation.

Booth was charged with robbing the Lil’ Cricket at 703 Wichman St. on the evening of Nov. 11, 2016.

A clerk told police that a black male wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans walked behind the counter, pulled a knife and ordered her to open the cash register.

He then fled on foot.

Police were able to review the business’ security video and identify Booth. They then went to a residence in the 100 block of Miller Street and arrested him.

ν Amber Davidson of Smoaks, pled guilty to a charge of forgery, was given a suspended five-year prison term with credit for time serve and ordered to spend two years on probation.

ν Harlee Wiltsie of Ruffin, pled guilty to a charge of financial transaction card fraud, was given a suspend one-year prison term and placed on probation for two years.

ν Rhonda Conover of Ruffin, pled guilty to a charge of financial transaction card fraud, was given a suspended one-year prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for three years.

ν Michael Varnadoe of Islandton, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree domestic violence and was sentenced to time served.