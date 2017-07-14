Local gospel group signs with record company | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 12, 2017 at 11:08 am

On June 24, the Colleton Spiritualaires put Walterboro on the map.

The local gospel artists traveled to Rocky Mount, Va., to attend an Independent Gospel Artist Workshop and Showcase, they saw advertised via social media. This was a chance, they felt, to take to better share the group’s ministry.

As they traveled to a town unknown to them, they met many who had never heard of Walterboro. The group’s goal was to learn more about the music industry and what it had to offer — and that’s exactly what happened. They found several companies scouting for new artists, one being DAR Records, an independent company started 38 years ago in Smith Mountain Lake, Va.

DAR Records observed The Colleton Spiritualaires: their behavior, respectfulness, appearance, spirituality and most of all how they respect the older men in the group. “This is a rare thing to find anymore especially in our younger generation,” said Mrs. Dar, founder of the company. “Most young guys, you can’t tell anything, but these guys listen.”

Upon competing with some very experienced and well-seasoned artists on the big stage in front of professional judges, the Spiritualaires won and placed in the Gospel Showcase, which consisted of several prizes to benefit their singing ministry.

After the showcase, the CEO of DAR Records asked to speak with the group in private and offered a deal to work with them. Gean Johnson, the manager, spoke on behalf of the group and they agreed to sign with DAR Records. The group had done so well that they had others in the area booking them for the next day.

“Walterboro should be proud of this group of men because they represented the area well. DAR Records’ job is to promote this group and help them expand their ministry nationally. With God’s help it can be done,” Mrs. Dar said.

For bookings call 843-599-1542, 843-908-11149 or email: colletonspiritualaires1975@gmail.com

about the

spiritualaires

The Colleton Spiritualaires of Islandton\Walterboro was organized in the late 1970’s by Horace Johnson, Isaac Crosby and George Brown. Horace and Isaac still remain with the group. Management has changed hands multiple times over the years, several members have come and gone for various reasons, such as the call of preaching the gospel.

In the late 1990’s, Gean Johnson, son of Horace Johnson, took over management of the group. Gean had new ideas and wanted to see the group advance and broaden its ministry.

In 2003 the Colleton Spiritualaires stepped out on faith and recorded their first CD project “Try Jesus.” That recording really motivated the group to move on and try different things. In 2004 they recorded another project, “God’s in Control;” in 2009, “Let’s go to the Altar;” 2013, “Looking Back;” and 2016, “Take Your Burdens.”

The Colleton Spiritualaires was the second group in the Lowcountry (the first was “Lil” Anthony & the Truetones) to take in members as young as 6 and 9 years old. These two youngsters, Gee and Cedric, eventually became very instrumental in the group. Over the years, the group has also performed in many shows, opening for major artists, as well as multiple performances in Florida and Georgia.

“The Colleton Spiritualaires consist of young and old members and we truly have a passion for God’s music ministry, “ said Gean Johnson.

The group includes Gean Johnson, Gean Johnson II, Paul Johnson, Horace Johnson, Isaac Crosby, Cedric Lolly, Darnell Williams, Germaine Clayton, and Josh Broughton.

Support staff includes Harold McFadden, Raymond Hodges and Kalip Stevens.