Local fabric artist’s work chosen for state tour | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 1:06 pm

A fabric artwork by Walterboro fabric artist Bridget Murray is one of the art works selected to go on a state-wide tour.

Bridget was one of the artists who submitted an art work to the 11th Annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition presented by the City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department. The annual fiber art exhibition is organized and curated by Torreah “Cookie” Washington. The 2017 art theme was “Move On Up and Reach The Higher Ground,” inspired the 1970s music recordings of “Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield, and “Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder.

Artists were challenged to create a fiber work such as an art quilt, doll, or wearable art piece, etc., that explores the idea of creating a better world.

Murray submitted two art quilts for judging, and both art quilts were juried into the annual art exhibition.

This year’s Fiber Art Exhibit featured over 50 pieces of art works by 33 artists from all over America: Sacramento, California, Oakland, California, Waterbury, Connecticut, Atlanta, Georgia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Shaker Heights, Ohio.

The Fiber Art Exhibit was on display from May 1-June 23 at the North Charleston City Hall.

At the end of the exhibition period, 11 artworks were selected by a jury to go on a statewide tour of S.C. counties sponsored by the S.C. State Museum. The artists whose works were selected by the jury to go on the statewide tour were notified by mail in July.

A fiber art work by Bridget Murray, “…People Joined Together”, was chosen for the tour.

This is the third time that a fiber artwork by Murray has been selected to go on the statewide tour.

Murray’s fiber art is available for sale at the South Carolina Artisans Center in Walterboro at 318 Wichman St.; the Red Piano Too Art Gallery, 870 Sea Island Parkway, St. Helena Island (Beaufort County); and the Bailey Museum at Penn Center, Martin Luther King Boulevard, St. Helena Island (Beaufort County.)

Murray also makes greeting cards for all occasions, which are for sale at the locations listed above.

A fabric art by Bridget Murray is included in the book: “The Sea Islands of South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida: A Photographic Portrait” by photojournalist Ms. Karen T. Bartlett of Savannah, Ga.