Learning about wetlands | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 1:06 pm

This month, USC Salkehatchie professor Eran Kilpatrick led two STEM research excursions for 17 teachers from Colleton County High School and Colleton County Middle School. The first trip focused on plant ecology in forest openings created by Hurricane Matthew. The second focused on the importance of isolated wetlands for amphibians. Teachers participating in both excursions brainstormed experimental ideas, explored the study sites and collected data. Teamwork will continue during the Summer Institute at USC Salkehatchie in July. Teachers will use the canopy gap and isolated wetland datasets to generate teaching tools, with regional relevance and application, for their students. The Math and Science Partnership grant is funded by the S.C. Department of Education. Kilpatrick has served as the Institute of Higher Education (IHE) science partner since 2015. Bryan Lai is the IHE math partner.