Learning about the Army | News | The Press and Standard

Learning about the Army

Last Updated: July 12, 2017 at 10:33 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster recently attended the 2nd Recruiting Brigade’s Educator Tour held annually at Redstone Arsenal, part of the Huntsville-Decatur Combined Statistical Area, adjacent to Huntsville in Madision County, Ala.

Thirty-one educators from across the United States took part in the Army experience designed for administrators and teachers in hope they return home and share their experiences with youth in their schools and communities.

The educator tour included visits to the Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center’s (AMRDEC) Prototype Integration Facility, Software Engineering Directorate (SED), Propulsion, Fixed Wing and Composite Labs and PEO Aviation. Each stop on the visit highlighted career opportunities afforded by the Army — essentially making the educators advocates for reaching academic success through a career in the Army.

“My experience at the Army Educator Tour was amazing,” said Dr. Foster. “It afforded me the opportunity to learn about the many career opportunities available in the military for our students. It also afforded me the opportunity to learn how the Army works to support education initiatives through such programs as ‘March to Success,’ an online study program to help students prepare for standardized tests.”

According to information provided by The U.S. Armed Forces and the Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP), the rates of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) graduates are falling behind job openings in related fields. Published data estimates the United States could add approximately one million new STEM jobs by 2020.