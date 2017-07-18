Kenneth Varnadoe | Obituary | The Press and Standard

KENNETH VARNADOE

Mr. Kenneth Varnadoe, Sr., 76, of Ruffin, entered into rest Sunday afternoon, July 16, 2017, at Roper Hospital.

The Funeral Mass will be conducted 10:00 Thursday morning, July 20, 2017, at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro. Final Commendation and Farewell will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.

Born October 19, 1940 in Colleton County and was a son of the late Willis Varnadoe and Nettie Crosby Varnadoe. He served his country in the United States Coast Guard. He worked for many years at the Charleston Naval Shipyard and retired from Parris Island Marine Corps Base. He was a member of Saint Anthony Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming, but his family was his life, and his beloved Jack Russell, “Spike”.

Surviving are: his wife of 51 years, Doreen Mahon Varnadoe of Ruffin; son, Chet Varnadoe of Ruffin; brother, Billy Varnadoe of St. Stephens; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth “K.J.” Varnadoe, Jr.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.