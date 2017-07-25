Joseph Johnson | Obituary | The Press and Standard

JOSEPH JOHNSON

Care of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO: Joseph Randall Johnson, husband of Martha Robinson Johnson, passed away Tuesday July 18, 2017. He was 65.

Randall was born in Mullins, October 29, 1951 a son of Mildred R. Johnson and the late Marvin Johnson. He graduated from Winyah High School in Georgetown and then attended Clemson University, graduating in 1975. He was a registered forester in South Carolina and was a member of the Association of Consulting Foresters. Randall was employed as a land management forester for many years with the Holly Hill Lumber Company, and then later with the Georgia-Pacific Corporation. He worked as a procurement forester for Carolina Land and Timber Company before starting his own consulting firm, Johnson Forestry, LLC.

Randall was a past-president of both the Clemson University Forestry Alumni Association and the SC Tree Farm Association. He was the recipient of the Clemson Forestry Distinguished Alumni Award in the Fall of 2003. He was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, where he served as a church elder.

In addition to his mother of Georgetown, and his wife of the home in Walterboro, he is survived by his brother Mickey Johnson (Cheryl) and his sister Beverly McWethy (Billy) all of Georgetown. There are three nieces, a nephew, a great-niece and two great-nephews.

Funeral services were Saturday afternoon at 1:00 in the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum on Hendersonville Highway in Walterboro. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in his memory to the Clemson University Foundation, P.O.B. 1889, Clemson, SC 29633, to the American Diabetes Association, or to Bethel Presbyterian Church.