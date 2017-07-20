Johnson follows his dream | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 2:02 pm

Corporal Gean Johnson is leaving the Walterboro Police Department to follow his dream.

In a few weeks, Johnson will move on to Allendale, where is will become the assistant chief of Allendale’s Police Department.

Before he retires, he already has 25 years in law enforcement Johnson said, “my dream was to become a police chief at a smaller department.”

“That dream is here,” Johnson said. The duties as assistant chief are one more step toward his goal of advancing to police chief when that opportunity presents itself.

Johnson said an acquaintance told him Allendale was looking to fill the post of assistant chief, a post that had been vacant for some time.

He spoke to Allendale officials about the vacancy. “When the time came, I agreed to it.”

“My role will be to handle the day-to-day activities directly under the chief,” Johnson said. At some point, his experience working as a detective for both the city police department and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office “may come into play” in his new position.

“I really hate to leave, this is home. I appreciated working here. The chief has been great for the little over two years I have been with the department,” Johnson said.

He appreciates the fact that Chief Wade Marvin and the command staff “let me get out there and do what I do.”

Chief Marvin said, “I hate to see him go. He has been a huge asset to this department, but the opportunity he has with Allendale is one he could not pass up.”

The department has benefited from “his knowledge, his relationship with the community,” Marvin added.

Part of Johnson’s “doing what he does” during his time with the Walterboro Police Department was leading the investigative effort with a number of current and former law enforcement officers that resulted in the closing of Walterboro’s most notorious cold case — the May 28, 1978 murder of Gwendolyn Elaine Fogle.

That case closed when Johnson arrested former Walterboro resident James Willie Butterfield on charges of murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary on Dec. 1, 2015.