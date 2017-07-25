Jo Ann Mathis | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 25, 2017 at 1:22 pm

Jo Ann Mathis

Care of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

Mrs. Jo Ann Padgett Mathis, 86, of Walterboro, SC, passed away July 13th, 2017 at her home after a brief battle with cancer.

A memorial service was held on Monday, July 17th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church, Walterboro, 124 S. Memorial Avenue. Jo Ann was born in Walterboro on February 15th, 1931. She was predeceased by her parents Joel Joshua Padgett Jr. and Lillian Price Padgett, her brother Joel Padgett, and sister Patricia Padgett Lake. After graduating from William & Mary he returned to Walterboro, married “Bobie” Mathis, and worked for social services for a few years. After her daughter started school she became a school teacher at John C Calhoun Academy teaching 3rd grade for over 20 years. She retired when her first grandchild was born.

Jo Ann will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her faith in God, the compassion that she had for others, and the creative ability that she had on everything that she touched. She worked in the nursery at First Baptist Church for over 50 years.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Walter D. Mathis, daughter, Lesa Mathis Eisele and her husband Bill Eisele, and grandchildren, Hunter Eisele and Whitnie Eisele.

For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to: First Baptist Church, 124 S. Memorial Avenue, Walterboro, SC 29488. The family received friends thirty minutes before the memorial service at the church.