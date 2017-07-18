Jimmie Herndon | Obituary | The Press and Standard

JIMMIE HERNDON

Mr. Jimmie Irvin Herndon, 65, of Walterboro, passed away Tuesday evening, July 11, 2017.

Funeral services were held 5:00 Saturday afternoon, July 15, 2017 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Jones Swamp Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, Jones Swamp Road, Walterboro.

Born July 8, 1952 in Walterboro, he was the son of the late John Irvin Bazzle and Mertie Marie Herndon. He was adopted and raised by John Pierce Herndon and Janie Craven Herndon. He was a mechanic for Crescent Dairy. Mr. Jimmie loved everyone but especially loved his family and devoted his life to them.

Surviving are: his wife of forty-four years, Frances Fraser Herndon of Walterboro; children, Jimmy Allen Herndon and his wife Mekasha, and Melissa S. Herndon, all of Walterboro; honorary adopted son, Larry E. Hill, Jr. of St. George; honorary adopted daughter, Brianna Ellison of Dover, Delaware; grandchildren, Tyler William-Stokes, Shakenya White, Allen Jonathan Herndon, Patience Victoria Herndon, and Bradien Ellison; sister, Verona Faulkenberry of Walterboro; and two nieces that he loved as a daughter, Tammy Hiott and Janie Marie Crosby, both of Walterboro. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sylvia Carson and Frances Gruber; and a nephew that he loved as a son, Johnny “Bo’ Faulkenberry.

