Islandton fire considered ‘suspicious’ | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 12, 2017 at 10:20 am

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged an Islandton residence on July 9.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel were sent to the residence at 1334 Forks Road July 9 at 11:17 p.m. after a caller reported smoke and flames coming from the double-wide mobile home. The first units on the scene reported heavy fire conditions inside and flames coming through the roof. Firefighters began battling the flames as a water tender shuttle was organized to move water to the scene.

Fire crews worked for approximately 30 minutes to gain control of the fire and were on the scene for four hours.

The origin of the fire is suspicious in nature and investigators from SLED’s Arson Unit were at the scene for hours on July 10, working to pinpoint a cause.

No one was home when the fire occurred.