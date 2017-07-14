Is your pet a calendar girl (or boy)? | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 12, 2017 at 11:05 am

Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS) is accepting submission photographs of Colleton County Animal Shelter (CCAS) alumni for its 2018 calendar.

“I love to see all the pictures of our shelter alumni living the ‘good life.’ Dogs and cats from the Colleton County Animal Shelter are living up and down the East Coast all the way from Maine to Florida. We want to show everyone our wonderful animals and the fabulous lives they now have,” said Sarah Miller of FoCCAS.

The calendar is a fundraiser for the animals.

To enter your pet’s photograph, please follow these instructions:

1. Pets must be from the Colleton County Animal Shelter.

2. Pets could have been adopted directly from the shelter or any of our rescue partners.

3. No people permitted in the photo.

4. Pictures must be high quality resolution; cell phone pictures are generally not usable for “month” photos. Quality of 3MB or higher is best.

5. For consideration, make sure that pictures are clear — no “red-eye,” etc.

6. Include your name, phone number, email address, pet’s name, adoption date (at least year), and city/state where the pet now lives. If your pet had a different name at the shelter, let us know.

7. Each pet may be entered once a year and a maximum of two (2) photos may be submitted.

8. No limit on the number of pets entered.

9. No pet can be a “month” space calendar winner more than once.

10. Photos are due by August 1, 2017.

11. Send photographs to foccascalendar@gmail.com.

12. Decisions and notifications will be made by Sept. 15.