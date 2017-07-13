Interstate wrecks injure four | News | The Press and Standard

Two accidents near the 45-mile marker in the southbound lanes of I-95 on the evening of July 6 resulted in four injuries.

The first accident occurred July 6 at 11:54 p.m. when a southbound Kia Sorento, traveling at a high rate of speed, crashed into the rear of a slow moving dump truck that was performing roadwork.

The Sorento received heavy damage, severely injuring the unrestrained adult male driver and causing non-life-threatening injuries to the female front seat passenger.

A medical helicopter was requested for the driver who was thrown through the windshield. Two additional ambulances were assigned to the incident.

The female dump truck driver complained of injuries but did not wish to be transported by ambulance.

Firefighter-paramedics treated the driver at the scene while waiting on the helicopter.

Another ambulance crew transported the female patient to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The medical emergency helicopter landed on the Interstate just south of the accident. The male patient was transferred to the flight crew, then flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center.

The second wreck, which occurred shortly after the first accident, involved two cars that collided as traffic slowed for the first accident.

A 13-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Colleton Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated both crashes.

Southbound I-95 in the area of accident was blocked by the wreckage for about 45 minutes. Traffic was light and backed up for approximately two miles.