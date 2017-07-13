Information sought in Wednesday night shooting | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 13, 2017 at 11:56 am

On Wednesday July 12 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Colleton County Dispatch received calls in reference to shots fired near Hickory and Enterprise Streets in Walterboro. The caller stated that a male had been hit and was lying in the road.

The first deputy arrived on scene at 8:35 p.m. and confirmed that there was a male victim, who had apparent signs of a gunshot wound to the facial area.

The suspect, according to the witnesses, is Michael Hawkins, 37. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has obtained warrants on Hawkins for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Hawkins left the scene driving a green Acura with S.C. tag NBQ874 and may be in possession of several firearms, so should be considered armed and dangerous, said Tyger Benton of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information on this shooting or the location of the suspect is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.