In Photos: Bishop Lewis Taylor retires at Saints Center | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 3:02 pm

Saints Center Ministry Bishop Lewis Taylor turns over the leadership of the church to his son, Phillip Taylor Sr., during a ceremony on Sunday. The event concluded a five-day celebration honoring the bishop’s retirement.

Pastor Phillip Taylor makes his first official appearance as Saints Center’s new minister.

Pastor Eric J. Campbell was master of ceremonies for the event. Mayor Bill Young and County Councilmember Dr. Joe Flowers spoke of Bishop Taylor’s contributions to the Walterboro and Colleton County communities.