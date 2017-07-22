In Photos: Art at the library | News | The Press and Standard

Local artists visited the library recently to show their works of art and tell the public about their careers as artists. After the showing, tickets were drawn to have a sketch done by one of the attending artists. Entertainment was provided by Livia Monet Barger of Carey, Ohio, on the ukulele. Artists included Brother Nizar, Gullah artist; Landy Jones, realistic artist; and Madison Bird, college art student. Sixty-five people attended, and 12 door prizes were given. Each artist sketched at least eight people.

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE