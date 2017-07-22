In Photos: Art at the library | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | July 22, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 3:38 pm
Local artists visited the library recently to show their works of art and tell the public about their careers as artists. After the showing, tickets were drawn to have a sketch done by one of the attending artists. Entertainment was provided by Livia Monet Barger of Carey, Ohio, on the ukulele. Artists included Brother Nizar, Gullah artist; Landy Jones, realistic artist; and Madison Bird, college art student. Sixty-five people attended, and 12 door prizes were given. Each artist sketched at least eight people.
Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE
