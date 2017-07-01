Howell receives doctorate in pharmacy | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 1:38 pm

Gary Riddick Howell, II received his doctorate degree on Thursday June 15 from South University School of Pharmacy in Columbia.

After the completion of his didactic coursework in the summer of 2016, Howell spent the last year of the school’s curriculum on advanced rotations in South Carolina and Washington, D.C. These include Palmetto Carolina Treatment Center in Duncan; Wal-Mart Pharmacy, Greenville; CVS Pharmacy, Greenville; Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Beaufort; Parks Pharmacy, North Augusta; U.S. House of Representatives under Representative E. “Buddy” Carter, RPh, Washington, D.C.; and the Veterans Victory House, Walterboro.

Howell plans to practice community pharmacy upon completion of his board exams later this summer. He is focused on advocating for the profession as the role of a pharmacist continues to advance in the services being offered. Howell’s goal is to develop a trusted relationship with his customers and to provide them with the highest level of care.

A 2009 graduate of Colleton County High School, Howell is the son of Gary and Tiwana Howell of Round O, the grandson of Sandy Craven of Walterboro and Jefferson Howell and the late Carolyn Howell of Round O and the great-grandson of Mary Ruth Craven of Walterboro.