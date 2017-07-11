House for Sale | 3Bdrm | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | July 11, 2017 2:39 pm
House For Sale,
a great flip this house project.
3 bedroom,
living, dining room, in ground pool on 2 lots. Sold “as is”.
Asking $40,000. 309 Knights Ave., Walterboro.
Industrial area.
Call 908-226-0319
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.