House for Sale | 3Bdrm | The Press and Standard

by | July 11, 2017 2:39 pm

House For Sale,

a great flip this house project.

3 bedroom,

living, dining room, in ground pool on 2 lots. Sold “as is”.

Asking $40,000. 309 Knights Ave., Walterboro.

Industrial area.

Call 908-226-0319

