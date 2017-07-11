Homes for Rent | 4BDRM, 2BA | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | July 11, 2017 5:22 pm
Last Updated: July 11, 2017 at 5:24 pm
Downtown
Home
For
Rent!
2400 sq. ft., 4 BR, 2BA,
Fenced yard, garage & workshop, no smoking/ No indoor pets.
$900/ mo plus deposit.
843-437-5778
