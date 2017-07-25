Helen White | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Helen White

Care of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Helen Brown White passed away Monday, July 24, 2017, after a courageous and lengthy battle with dementia.

Helen was born on July 28, 1936 in Walterboro. She was the daughter of the late Howard A. Brown and Maude B. Jones Brown. After graduating from Ashley Hall in Charleston, she began to pursue her career as a teacher. She graduated from Longwood College in Farmville, Virginia with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. While at Longwood College, she was active in the Student Education Association, Northern Neck Club, Longwood Library League and the Cotillion Club. She also served as the vice-president of the Wesley Foundation (Methodist Student Center) and was a member of the “Rotunda” (student publication) staff.

While at Longwood College, Helen met her husband Navy Lieutenant Donald Gilbert White. They were stationed in Texas, Iceland, and New Orleans, before coming home to Walterboro. After retiring from a successful teaching career at Colleton Elementary, Helen enjoyed spending time at Edisto beach, traveling and being with family and friends. Helen was a life-long member of Bethel United Methodist Church where she played hand bells. She was a member and past treasurer of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) local chapter, Tea and Topics, and the Garden Club. Helen will be missed with a heavy heart by many. She was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She made an impact on many because of her kind, nurturing nature, and her quick wit.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Gilbert White, her two daughters Suzanne Miley Christie (Andrew) and Cynthia White Jansen (David), and her four grandchildren, Brandon Miley, Jordan Christie McCarney, Spencer Christie and Tristan Jansen.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, July 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., at Live Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 – 8 p.m., at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul St. Walterboro, SC.

Memorials may be made to The Epworth Children’s Home, Bethel United Methodist Church, or The Alzheimer’s Association.