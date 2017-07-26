Hawks finishing workouts | Sports | The Press and Standard

July 26, 2017

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity football program is finishing up its summer preparation in advance of the 2017-18 season. The War Hawks will begin fall practice Thursday July 27 during organized practice restrictions.

The War Hawks will begin football season Saturday Aug. 5 in a scrimmage against Branchville High School scheduled to be played at Pinewood Prep in Summerville at 9 a.m. Then, the Hawks will participate in the Columbia Sertoma, being held Saturday Aug. 12, where they will face SCHSL Region II-AAA opponent Eau Claire High School.

In the season opener, Colleton Prep will host Charlotte Latin School Friday Aug. 18.

The War Hawks’ varsity roster currently sits at 31 heading into the first week of fall practice and will have seven seniors on the squad.

Coach Rob Gorrell, entering his third straight season as the head football coach for Colleton Prep, said he was looking forward to the season and is pleased with the number of players who participated in summer workouts.

“Thirty-one is about as many as we’ve had out over the past several years,” said Gorrell. “We have a couple of kids coming out who haven’t played football before and that should help us. Although we have a lot of kids on vacation this week, we’ve had good attendance during the summer. Obviously, we’ve done a lot of work in the weight room, which has proven to be big for us over the last two years. I feel like that dedication will benefit us again this season and factor into our season success.”

CPA will face strong competition early when Charlotte Latin comes to town in week zero. “It’s a big one,” said Gorrell. “They are very, very good. It will be a good game for us. Obviously, our goal is to win state championships. I feel like when we’ve gotten to state the last couple of years, we’ve been a little over-whelmed. So the goal is to prepare for that level of competition.”

According to Gorrell, the Charlotte Latin coach called and requested to schedule the matchup. “Their coach called me and was looking to add a game,” he said. “It will be a good experience for us to play such a notable football program. I want to face good competition because I like a challenge — and I like to challenge our guys. They have a great football team and I think that anything that provides us with a challenge and helps us grow as a team is good. Our guys are excited about that game.”

Gorrell acknowledged the Hawks have some holes to fill in the next few weeks. “We have more work to do,” he said. “We have a good many younger players and a lot of spots to fill compared to the last several years when we had a lot of guys who had game experience. We lost a lot of players, especially on defense, who I could count on to always be in the right spots. Honestly, a lot of those players were the kids you didn’t hear about every week but were such hard workers — those are some of the hardest to replace.

“We have the offensive line back, but defensively we have some holes to fill with some guys who haven’t necessarily been there on Friday nights,” he added. “So we are working to get them ready and make sure they know where to go.”

The War Hawks will be returning the complete coaching staff and adding Luke Guess, who played at The Citadel. “He’s been a big help so far and is doing a great job,” said Gorrell.

The War Hawks’ annual chicken dinner will be held Thursday Aug. 10. Tickets are now available and may be purchased by contacting the athletic office or any player.