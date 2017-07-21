Hawkins surrenders, charged with three counts of attempted murder | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 21, 2017 at 10:44 am

At 3:22 p.m. on Thursday July 20, Michael Kameen Hawkins, 36, of 235 Alonzo Rd. in St. George surrendered himself to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office for warrants issued for three counts of attempted murder and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

On July 12 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Colleton County Dispatch received calls of shots fired near Hickory and Enterprise streets in Walterboro. The caller said that a male had been hit and was lying in the road. The first deputy arrived on scene at 8:35 p.m. and confirmed that there was a male victim with apparent signs of a gunshot wound to the facial area.

The suspect, according to the witnesses, was Hawkins. Hawkins left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival driving a green Acura S.C. tag NBQ874 and was said to be in possession of several firearms and considered armed and dangerous.

Hawkins was booked and served with the warrants at the Colleton County Detention Center.

On July 21 at 9:45 a.m. Hawkins appeared in bond court. Bond was set at $10,000 for the weapons violation and bond was denied for the attempted murder charges. Hawkins will remain in the Colleton County Detention Center.