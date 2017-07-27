Gunmen fire on deputy’s cruiser | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 27, 2017 at 11:57 am

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy escaped injury Wednesday night when the occupants of a car opened fire on her vehicle.

The deputy was driving behind a vehicle in the 100 block of Smoak Road Wednesday at 11:41 p.m. when the vehicle stopped.

Two occupants got out and began shooting at cruiser, then sped off in their vehicle.

The bullets struck the radiator and siren on cruiser, disabling the vehicle. Neither the deputy nor her K-9 partner were injured. She did not discharge her weapon.

A large contingent of sheriff’s office personnel, including Sheriff Andy Strickland and Chief Deputy Buddy Hill, responded to the deputy’s call for assistance. The investigation has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED is expected to provide more information on the incident later today.