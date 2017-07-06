Graduation to be held at night for Class of 2018 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 6, 2017 at 5:35 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County School District announced plans to move graduation ceremonies to the evening hours for Colleton County High School’s Class of 2018 during the board meeting held Tuesday June 27 at Colleton Annex Learning Center.

Colleton County High School’s Class of 2018 graduation ceremony will now be held Friday June 8, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.

The change to Colleton County’s graduation was announced during the superintendent’s report to the school board. “After much conversation following the Class of 2017 graduation, in addition to several conversations with board members in attendance, as well as debriefing with the principal, Kenny Blakeney, law enforcement and emergency preparedness, we have made a decision to change the graduation schedule beginning with the Class of 2018,” said Dr. Franklin L. Foster, superintendent. “Graduation, originally planned for Saturday June 9, 2018, will now be held Friday June 8, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.”

According to Foster, the change to an evening graduation was implemented due to concerns shared with him over the previous five years. “This will be our first time in a while attempting graduation in the evening,” he told the board during the meeting. “Due to a lot of the concerns shared from this graduation, and this was my fifth graduation, we’ve had basically the same concerns shared each year. We felt like it was necessary. I know it is a lot cooler in the evening time, although we recognize the chance of rain increases; but we will have a rain plan in place.”

