Funding secured for nurse practitioners training | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 3:04 pm

The federal government has provided a grant targeted at increasing the number of primary care family nurse practitioners in rural South Carolina.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded the $988,502 grant to Dr. Stephanie Burgess, the University of South Carolina’s College of Nursing’s associate dean.

The grant was awarded with support of the South Carolina Promise Zone. The funds will be used to train 30 family nurse practitioners annually under the two years of funding.

The training program has an emphasis on rural and/or underserved communities and populations.

“This is an important grant opportunity for qualified nurses in the SouthernCarolina Alliance region of Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. As the federally-designated South Carolina Promise Zone, applicants from our counties will receive top consideration in admission to the program,” said SouthernCarolina Alliance President Danny Black.

According to Dr. Burgess, family nurse practitioner student clinical training will occur at agencies such as mental health facilities, primary care and women’s health clinics, federally qualified healthcare centers, rural health centers, free clinics, migrant clinics, and hospital/physician/non-profit-owned primary care organizations in rural and/or underserved areas.

The South Carolina Promise Zone designation allows municipalities, government agencies, non-profits, civic groups and others in the region to receive additional points on federal grant applications which serve the six counties of the Promise Zone (Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.)

“Health care delivery in rural areas will continue to evolve, as it has over the last 20 years,” said SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Buddy Phillips. “Family nurse practitioners trained through this grant will certainly help fill the needs of our communities as part of our overall health care delivery system, thereby improving quality of life for all.”

According to Dr. Burgess, the 21 family nurse practitioners who completed a previous HRSA-funded training program are now all serving South Carolina rural communities or underserved populations.