Frieda Black | Obituary | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | July 27, 2017 9:53 am
Frieda Black
Care of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home
Mrs. Frieda Carter Black, widow of Henry Neyle Black, died Tuesday, July 27, 2017 in Walterboro. Born in Lodge, she was the daughter of the late R.D. Carter and Armeda Jones Carter.
She is survived by her son, Henry Neyle Black, Jr., and extended family members.
Graveside services, conducted by The Reverend Ben L. Barnett, will be held Saturday, July 29, at 11:00 a.m.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.