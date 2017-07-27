Frieda Black | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Frieda Black

Care of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

Mrs. Frieda Carter Black, widow of Henry Neyle Black, died Tuesday, July 27, 2017 in Walterboro. Born in Lodge, she was the daughter of the late R.D. Carter and Armeda Jones Carter.

She is survived by her son, Henry Neyle Black, Jr., and extended family members.

Graveside services, conducted by The Reverend Ben L. Barnett, will be held Saturday, July 29, at 11:00 a.m.