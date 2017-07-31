Frank Huff | Obituary | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | July 31, 2017 11:08 am
FRANK HUFF
Care of The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory
Frank M. Huff, age 77, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. He was the son of the late Frank Thomas and Lilly Mae Hiers Huff.
Graveside services were held Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 11:30 A.M. at Hampton Cemetery in Hampton.
