Frank Huff | Obituary | The Press and Standard

FRANK HUFF

Care of The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory

Frank M. Huff, age 77, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. He was the son of the late Frank Thomas and Lilly Mae Hiers Huff.

Graveside services were held Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 11:30 A.M. at Hampton Cemetery in Hampton.