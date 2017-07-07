FoCCAS presents volunteer awards | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 12:59 pm

The Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter held its annual volunteer awards and appreciation banquet last week at the Colleton Museum. Awards presented included:

Honored with a plaque to name

a kennel:

• Scott and Margo Brennen and the Going to the Dogs Band

• Treasure Chest Gold Co. (Abbie, Deni, Criss and Ashleigh)

Heart of Gold Award:

• Dr. James Cooler for his dedication to helping the animals of Colleton County

Volunteer Awards:

• Betsy Ingersoll, “The Fixer” Award for her dedication to community spay/neuter programs

• Tamara Lake, “The Mid-Woof” Award because she has fostered many momma dogs and their newborn puppies

• Pam Baer, “I Would Take Them All If I Could” Award for her amazing dedication for fostering young kittens

• Skip and Selina Taft, both recognized for their efforts in fostering and transporting shelter animals. Selina received the “I Don’t Know How It Got Here” Award and Skip was recognized with the “More Than Just the Driver” Award

• Pat Morris, a shelter volunteer, was recognized for always pitching in at the shelter with the “Working For Bones” Award

• Steve Cinader and his therapy dogs Mojo and Lucky Blu were given the “Back To School” Award for his work with the Colleton Animal Commitment Education program.

• Johnny Thomas, who is always willing to help with fostering received the “Just Tell Me How Many” Award.

• Since fostering depend on support from the family, Bella Thomas, a black lab, received the “Mi Castillo, tu castillo, mi Sangre, tu sangre” Award. Bella not only shares her home with many fosters, but even donated blood to save the life of a sick puppy.