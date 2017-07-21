Firemen help Mission Serve volunteers | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | July 21, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 1:53 pm
Fire personnel from the Walterboro Fire Department visit the Mission Serve worksite on Proctor Street in the 1930 fire pumper. The firemen delivered ice, water and popsicles to the participants to help keep them cool.
