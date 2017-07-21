Fire-Rescue delivers popsicles in Ruffin | News | The Press and Standard
July 21, 2017
Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 1:55 pm
Three members of Colleton County Fire-Rescue arrived at the Mission Serve project site on Quarters Drive in Ruffin to provide the volunteers with a cooling treat in the early morning heat of July 13. Firefighter-paramedic Brian Bishop prepares to distribute the popsicles while, left to right, firefighter-paramedics Dewayne Greene and Michael Hartley look on.
