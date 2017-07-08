Fashion show held at Ray T. Johnson Building | Photos | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | July 8, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: July 6, 2017 at 8:44 am
Photo by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE
Some of the models in last weekend’s Walterboro Designer Fashion Show held at the Ray T. Johnson Building by Infinity Powerhouse, owned by Walterboro native Darlene Pierce Noble.
