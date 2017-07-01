Exercise room dedicated at BZS Center | News | The Press and Standard

The dedication of the Katie Fennell Washington Exercise Room at the BZS Community Center in Ruffin was held last Saturday.

The new room will provide an area for a variety of activities, including aerobics classes with Magdline Monroe.

Annie W. Burgess, Mrs. Washington’s daughter, was pleased with the dedication of the center to her mother. “She was always inquiring about the center and we’re so glad that this took place today in her honor,” she said. Washington lived down the street from the center and worked tirelessly to improve life for the residents of Ruffin.

When she became ill, she went to live with Burgess and her husband of 55 years, Joe, in Walterboro. She passed away four years ago at age 91.

“She was my mother and my best friend,” Burgess said.

Sirena Memminger, chairperson of Hand-In-Hand Outreach in Ruffin, spoke at the ceremony, along with Danica Whitney, program officer of the Coastal Community Foundation’s N.E.W. Fund, which helped provide funding to remodel the room.

Others who assisted with the project were BZS Community Center Committee members Memminger, Pernice Jones, Vivian McFadden, Alice Jackson, Lillie Mae Bryant, Daisy Lee Jenkins, Essie R. Bowles, Gloria Brown, Queenie Crawford and O. Harriett S. Rivers.